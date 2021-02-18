Barclays Increases Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target to $115.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tencent in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.87 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Tencent in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tencent in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.74.

TCEHY stock opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15. Tencent has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $932.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

