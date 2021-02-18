Barclays Increases NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $155.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTES. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.68.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.