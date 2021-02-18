Barclays Boosts CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $64.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7,132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,621,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,215,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,283,000 after purchasing an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CEVA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

