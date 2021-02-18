Barclays Analysts Give United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTDI. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.75 ($45.58).

ETR:UTDI opened at €38.25 ($45.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.65. United Internet AG has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

