Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $207.99 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

