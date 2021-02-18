Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,672 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $604,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 30.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 109,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $166.23 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $166.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

