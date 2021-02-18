Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $738,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Qorvo by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after buying an additional 248,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $174.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.10. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

