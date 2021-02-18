Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 156.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Roku were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,837,000 after purchasing an additional 333,487 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.44.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 11,890 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $3,233,366.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 838,954 shares of company stock worth $299,644,280 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $456.97 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $409.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.12.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

