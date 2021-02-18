BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKU. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,053.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. 297,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $40.76.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

