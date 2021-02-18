Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BGO traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 226 ($2.95). 113,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.79. Bango plc has a 52 week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 235 ($3.07). The company has a market cap of £169.40 million and a PE ratio of 64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

In other news, insider Carolyn Rand sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

