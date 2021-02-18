Banano Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,511.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $73,511.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00371104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00060088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00062655 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.24 or 0.00887850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00078992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00083676 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,746,340 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

