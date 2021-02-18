Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $323.76

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $323.76 and last traded at $318.34, with a volume of 62732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $313.00.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.37.

Get Baidu alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.87.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.