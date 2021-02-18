Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) a €115.00 Price Target

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.86 ($106.90).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €95.72 ($112.61) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.99. Zalando SE has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

