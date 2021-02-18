B. Riley Downgrades Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Sell

B. Riley cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.64.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $129.71.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after buying an additional 1,302,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after acquiring an additional 718,793 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 661,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,301,000 after acquiring an additional 619,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

