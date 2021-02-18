Axe Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $268,212.13 and approximately $7,624.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

