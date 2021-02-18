Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $27.60. 158,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

