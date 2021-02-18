Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have commented on ATXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of ATXI stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 147,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,873. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 42.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

