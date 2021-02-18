Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 4,905 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.59. The company has a market capitalization of $436.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.