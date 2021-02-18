Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 885 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $119.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $104.81. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,085.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,173 shares of company stock valued at $51,923,962 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

