Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 10,296 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $98.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

