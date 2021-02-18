Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,879 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 48.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 141.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 342,250 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

NYSE GE opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.