Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $13.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

