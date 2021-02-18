Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Visa by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 74,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Visa by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 56,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $2,306,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $207.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.32. The stock has a market cap of $405.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

