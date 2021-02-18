Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,563 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,374,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $242.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

