Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT) Shares Gap Up to $154.50

Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($2.02), but opened at GBX 168 ($2.19). Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.34), with a volume of 6,234,491 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 19.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 145.58. The company has a market capitalization of £482.29 million and a P/E ratio of -23.97.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

