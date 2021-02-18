AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $80.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:AN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.40. 8,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,746. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AutoNation by 944.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,941 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in AutoNation by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

