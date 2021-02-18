Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $86.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pareto Securities upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.67. 435,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,627. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

