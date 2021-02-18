Auto Market Capitalization Tops $117.19 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $117.19 million and approximately $17.83 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $8,026.78 or 0.15338621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auto has traded 120% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00062974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.50 or 0.00883814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00046912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.19 or 0.05075800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016056 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

Auto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

