Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.74

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 19083142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

