Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 88,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

