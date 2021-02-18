Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AY. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ AY opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after acquiring an additional 740,700 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,993,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 435,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

