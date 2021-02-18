Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

