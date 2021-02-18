Athene (NYSE:ATH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Athene (NYSE:ATH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,791. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

