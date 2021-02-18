Athene (NYSE:ATH) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Critical Analysis

Athene (NYSE:ATH) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Athene and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene N/A 7.94% 0.69% Globe Life 15.38% 10.28% 2.82%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Athene and Globe Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene 0 2 7 0 2.78 Globe Life 1 2 2 0 2.20

Athene presently has a consensus target price of $48.22, suggesting a potential upside of 6.45%. Globe Life has a consensus target price of $97.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.08%. Given Athene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Athene is more favorable than Globe Life.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athene and Globe Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene $16.26 billion 0.53 $2.17 billion $6.94 6.53 Globe Life $4.53 billion 2.19 $760.79 million N/A N/A

Athene has higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Athene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Athene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Globe Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Athene has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Athene beats Globe Life on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. It also offers funding agreements and group annuities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole life, term life, and other life insurance products; and medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance, such as critical illness and accident plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

