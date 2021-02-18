AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $54,011,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $33,552,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $30,534,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,452,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

