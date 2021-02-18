AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

