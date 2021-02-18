Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.23

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and traded as high as $16.87. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 47,676 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.