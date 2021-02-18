Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 18,884,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 22,178,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

ASRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assertio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 6,784,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $2,510,203.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Assertio by 5,626.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assertio by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Assertio by 562.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assertio by 12.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 393,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

