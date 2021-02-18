ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

