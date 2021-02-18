ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,139 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Shares of KMB opened at $130.77 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

