ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 149,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 105,408 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

ET stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

