ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $84,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

