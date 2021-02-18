ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $202.30 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $205.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.37 and its 200-day moving average is $167.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

