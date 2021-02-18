Arqma Achieves Market Cap of $117,144.68 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 78.4% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $117,144.68 and approximately $62,654.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,330.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.63 or 0.03630062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.24 or 0.00447618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $725.45 or 0.01386289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.40 or 0.00516710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.77 or 0.00475389 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00320638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00029943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,324,779 coins and its circulating supply is 8,280,235 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.