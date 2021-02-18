Arnhold LLC Sells 900,000 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Arnhold LLC cut its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in GoPro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. 149,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

