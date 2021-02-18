Arnhold LLC Sells 63,280 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Arnhold LLC cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,280 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Discovery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,653,000 after buying an additional 334,342 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 21.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after buying an additional 684,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,808,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 104,101 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 17.6% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 254,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

