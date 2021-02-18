Arnhold LLC Sells 17,596 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arnhold LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,596 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises about 1.8% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.93. 80,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,931. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,860 shares of company stock worth $5,458,590. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

