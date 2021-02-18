ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $152.17 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80.

