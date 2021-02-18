Arizona State Retirement System Sells 353 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,547,000 after acquiring an additional 327,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 419,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 999.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 374,153 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

