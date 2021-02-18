Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,976 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDN. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

